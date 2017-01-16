Erweiterte Funktionen

LSE Issues Clarification Statement On Deutsche Börse Deal




16.01.17 13:36
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.

L) noted the publication of an independent study by Prof. Dr. Dirk Schiereck, Chair of Corporate Finance at Technische Universität Darmstadt, in relation to the merger between Deutsche Börse and the London Stock Exchange Group.


LSEG further noted consequent recent press speculation in relation to the possible future location of certain of its businesses as a result of the completion of the merger.


For the avoidance of doubt, such action is not contemplated and any statements suggesting otherwise are inaccurate and misguided, LSE said.


As was stated in the LSEG Scheme of Arrangement Circular dated 1 June 2016, LSEG and Deutsche Börse are committed to maintaining the strengths and capabilities of their respective operations in London and Frankfurt, LSE said.


Further, LSE noted that the existing regulatory framework of all regulated entities will remain unchanged and, in particular, there is no intention to move the locations of Eurex or Clearstream from Frankfurt, LCH from London and the US, Monte Titoli from Milan or CC&G from Rome following completion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Aktuell
