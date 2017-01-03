LSE Gets EUR 510 Mln All-cash Offer For LCH SA From Euronext

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Börse":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.



L) announced Tuesday that it has received a 510 million euros all-cash offer from Euronext N.V., a pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, for French clearing unit LCH.Clearnet SA. The companies said they have agreed on the terms and conditions of the irrevocable offer.

In a statement, Euronext said it expects the transaction to be double-digit accretive to earnings from the first full year post completion, excluding integration costs and before synergies. The company also expects the contemplated transaction to generate significant cost synergies, the majority of which are anticipated to be delivered by 2020.

The transaction is expected to close towards the end of second quarter 2017, concurrent with closing of the Deutsche Boerse / LSEG merger.

It was in September last year that LSEG announced its intention to explore a potential sale of LCH Group Ltd.'s French-regulated operating unit in order to address proactively antitrust concerns raised by the European Commission regarding its recommended merger with German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse AG.

In mid December, Euronext said that it had entered into exclusive talks to buy the clearing arm.

In its statement, LSEG stated that LCH.Clearnet SA has commenced a period of consultation with its works council during which LSEG and LCH.Clearnet Group have granted exclusivity to Euronext.

The proposed sale of LCH SA would be subject to review and approval by the European Commission in connection with the LSEG- Deutsche Boerse merger, as well as the successful closing of the merger.

The deal would also be conditional upon the receipt of various regulatory and other consents and approvals, the completion of LCH SA's works council consultation process and Euronext shareholder majority approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held in the first quarter of 2017.

Euronext said it will fund the purchase price through a combination of debt facilities and existing cash. LSEG will use any proceeds it receives for general corporate purposes.

Euronext has received support in favour of the deal from reference shareholders, who comprise 33.36% of its share capital.

Clearnet, an EMIR-authorised Eurozone-based Central Counterparty, was founded following the merger of the London Clearing House and Clearnet SA in 2013. Clearnet has 189 employees and is headquartered in Paris with branches in Amsterdam and Brussels. For the six month period ended June 30, 2016, LCH SA generated 69 million euros of gross income, and held net assets of 301 million euros.

LSEG noted that it will continue to hold its other existing clearing assets following the proposed deal.

In Paris, Euronext shares were gaining 2.50 percent to trade at 39.95 euros. In London, LSEG shares were trading at 2,911 pence, down 0.10 percent.

