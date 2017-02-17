LSE Announces Satisfaction Of LSEG Plc Norwegian Regulatory Condition

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Börse":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.



L) said that the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has confirmed that it does not object to the change of control of LCH.Clearnet Ltd. Accordingly, the LSEG plc Norwegian Regulatory Condition in both the LSEG Acquisition and the Deutsche Börse Acquisition has been satisfied.

