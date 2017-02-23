LKQ Corp Q4 Earnings Climb 14%
23.02.17 13:21
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $119.95 million, or $0.39 per share. This was up from $105.59 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $2.15 billion. This was up from $1.75 billion last year.
LKQ Corp earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $119.95 Mln. vs. $105.59 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.34 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.7% -Revenue (Q4): $2.15 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.9%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 to $1.90
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|30,703 €
|31,236 €
|-0,533 €
|-1,71%
|23.02./14:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5018892084
|254570
|32,33 €
|22,98 €
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|LKQ (WKN: 254570)
|03.02.17