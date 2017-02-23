Erweiterte Funktionen

LKQ Corp Q4 Earnings Climb 14%




23.02.17 13:21
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $119.95 million, or $0.39 per share. This was up from $105.59 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $2.15 billion. This was up from $1.75 billion last year.


LKQ Corp earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $119.95 Mln. vs. $105.59 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.34 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.7% -Revenue (Q4): $2.15 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.9%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 to $1.90


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,703 € 31,236 € -0,533 € -1,71% 23.02./14:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5018892084 254570 32,33 € 22,98 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 33,05 $ 0,00%  22.02.17
Stuttgart 31,069 € -0,31%  08:04
Frankfurt 30,703 € -1,71%  09:00
  = Realtime
Antw. Thema Zeit
  LKQ (WKN: 254570) 03.02.17
