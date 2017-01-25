Erweiterte Funktionen


LG Electronics FY16 Net Profit, Sales Down; Operating Income Rises




25.01.17 06:30
dpa-AFX


SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean electronics company LG Electronics Inc.

(LGEPF, LGEJY, LGEIY, LGEAF) reported that its fiscal 2016 net income plunged 49.3 percent to 126.31 billion Korean won from last year's 249.14 billion won.


However, net profit from continuing operation before tax climbed 21.7 percent to 721.72 billion won from 593.13 billion won a year ago.


Operating income grew 12.2 percent to 1.34 trillion won from last year's 1.19 trillion won.


Sales, meanwhile, dropped 2 percent to 55.37 trillion won from 56.51 trillion won a year ago.


In South Korea, LG shares were trading at 54,900 won, up 1.48 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



