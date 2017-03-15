LANXESS FY16 Net Income Rises; Sales Down 2.6%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lanxess":

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - LANXESS (LNXSF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2016 net income increased by a substantial 16.4 percent to 192 million euros from 165 million euros, prior year.



EBITDA pre exceptionals increased by 12.4 percent to 995 million euros, compared with 885 million euros a year earlier. The company said the main drivers of this positive development were higher volumes in all segments, the associated increase in capacity utilization and cost savings resulting from the improved competitiveness of plants and processes.

Fiscal 2016 sales declined slightly to 7.7 billion euros from 7.9 billion euros in 2015, primarily due to the adjustment in selling prices to reflect lower raw material costs.

For the full year 2017, LANXESS expects a slight increase in EBITDA pre exceptionals compared with 2016. Successful closing of the planned acquisition of Chemtura would generate an additional earnings contribution that LANXESS has not yet included in its current guidance for 2017. For the first quarter of 2017, LANXESS expects EBITDA pre exceptionals between 300 million and 320 million euros.

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of LANXESS will be proposing to the Annual Stockholders' Meeting on May 26, 2017, a dividend increase of 17 percent compared with the prior year to 0.70 euros. The Group said the planned acquisition of Chemtura continues to progress on schedule. LANXESS expects to receive all remaining regulatory clearances and to close the transaction by mid-2017.

