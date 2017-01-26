L3 Technologies Increases 2017 Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) announced the company now expects its fiscal 2017 earnings per share to be in a range of $8.40 to $8.60, up from prior guidance of $8.15 to $8.35. Net sales are now expected to be in a range of $10.625 to $10.825 billion, up from prior outlook of $10.475 to $10.675 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $8.44 on revenue of $10.61 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.





L3 reported EPS from continuing operations of $2.38 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 compared to a loss per share from continuing operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2015 of $0.76 and adjusted EPS from continuing operations for the prior year fourth quarter of $2.16. Net sales were $2.99 billion for the 2016 fourth quarter increased by 4% compared to the 2015 fourth quarter.

