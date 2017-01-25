L3 Announces Leadership Changes, Realignment Of Electronic Systems Segment

Erweiterte Funktionen



25.01.17 15:39
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3 Technologies (LLL) Wednesday announced leadership changes, effective March.

As per the plan, David Van Buren will serve as corporate Senior Vice President in place of Curtis Brunson, Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development. Heidi Wood will be the corporate Senior Vice President of Strategy.


Steve Kantor, Senior Vice President and President of its Electronic Systems business segment and Brunson will be retiring in the second quarter of 2017.


The company will realign Electronic Systems into two business segments. Todd W. Gautier, currently President of L3's Precision Engagement & Training sector, will become corporate Senior Vice President and President of the reorganized Electronic Systems segment.


Jeff Miller, currently President of L3's Integrated Sensor Systems sector, will become corporate Senior Vice President and President of the Sensor Systems segment.


The company said the realignment is not expected to have any impact on the company's consolidated 2017 financial guidance.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



