Kyocera 9-month Profit Rises, Revises FY Outlook

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO), a developer of products for the information and communications market, reported that its nine-month attributable net income increased 19.1 percent to 70.85 billion yen or $606 million, from last year's 59.50 billion yen.



Earnings per share increased to 192.88 yen or $1.65 from 162.20 yen last year.

Profit from operations for the nine-month period rose 1.6 percent to 67.10 billion yen or $574 million.

However, net sales for the nine-month period were 1.01 trillion yen or $8.67 billion, down 7.2 percent from 1.09 trillion yen a year ago, due mainly to the impact of the yen's appreciation.

Looking ahead, the company revised its financial outlook for the full fiscal year, citing current conditions in the solar energy and electronic device markets and a delay in the launch of new information products.

Accordingly, Kyocera lowered its forecast for net sales and profit from operations, while its forecast for net income attributable to shareholders has been revised upward.

For the year, attributable net income is now expected to be 90 billion yen, while profit from operations and net sales are expected to be 95 billion yen and 1.41 trillion yen respectively.

Earlier, the company forecast attributable net income of 85 billion yen, profit from operations of 110 billion yen and net sales of 1.52 trillion yen.

