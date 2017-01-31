Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Kyocera":
 Aktien      OS    


Kyocera 9-month Profit Rises, Revises FY Outlook




31.01.17 07:56
dpa-AFX


KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO), a developer of products for the information and communications market, reported that its nine-month attributable net income increased 19.1 percent to 70.85 billion yen or $606 million, from last year's 59.50 billion yen.

Earnings per share increased to 192.88 yen or $1.65 from 162.20 yen last year.


Profit from operations for the nine-month period rose 1.6 percent to 67.10 billion yen or $574 million.


However, net sales for the nine-month period were 1.01 trillion yen or $8.67 billion, down 7.2 percent from 1.09 trillion yen a year ago, due mainly to the impact of the yen's appreciation.


Looking ahead, the company revised its financial outlook for the full fiscal year, citing current conditions in the solar energy and electronic device markets and a delay in the launch of new information products.


Accordingly, Kyocera lowered its forecast for net sales and profit from operations, while its forecast for net income attributable to shareholders has been revised upward.


For the year, attributable net income is now expected to be 90 billion yen, while profit from operations and net sales are expected to be 95 billion yen and 1.41 trillion yen respectively.


Earlier, the company forecast attributable net income of 85 billion yen, profit from operations of 110 billion yen and net sales of 1.52 trillion yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
47,796 € 48,022 € -0,226 € -0,47% 31.01./09:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3249600002 860614 48,24 € 34,41 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		47,836 € 0,00%  09.01.17
Düsseldorf 48,07 € 0,00%  30.01.17
München 48,355 € 0,00%  08:17
Nasdaq OTC Other 49,45 $ 0,00%  26.01.17
Frankfurt 47,796 € -0,47%  08:02
Stuttgart 47,87 € -0,50%  08:02
Berlin 48,355 € -1,63%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Kyocera Einstiegspreis erreicht?. 06.06.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...