Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Silber":
 Indizes      Rohstoffe      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Kuya Silver schließt Erwerb von 100% der Anteile an der Bethania Mine ab




16.12.20 14:36
Finanztrends

Quelle: IRW Press


Vancouver, BC, December 16, 2020 – Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (Frankfurt: 6MR1) (the “Company” or “Kuya” – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3Ho4RwFfzU&t=14s) is pleased to announce that through its indirect wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary (Kuya Peru S.A.C., formerly, Aerecura Materiales S.A.C.), it has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of S&L Andes Export S.A.C. (“S&L”), ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Gaming Hot Stock vor weiterem Kurssprung am ersten NASDAQ-Handelstag
nach 80% mit Doordash (NYSE:DASH) und 135% mit Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) an einem Tag


Versus Systems Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Silber


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,931 $ 24,5005 $ 0,4305 $ +1,76% 16.12./19:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
XC0009653103 965310 29,84 $ 11,68 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		24,931 $ +1,76%  19:11
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Heute 400% Neuvorstellung - Neuer Gold Hot Stock. nach 9.217% mit Osisko Mining (TSX:OSK) und 39.160% mit Great Bear Resources (TSXV:GBR)

Valorem Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21774 Die besten Gold-/Silberminen au. 18:56
148882 SILVER 18:10
4025 Silber - alles rund um das Mon. 17:01
23 Vangold aktiviert Pinguico Silbe. 11.12.20
89 Gold+Silber Aktien mit Gewinn . 02.12.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...