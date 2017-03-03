Kushner, Flynn Met With Russian Ambassador During Transition

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid the uproar over news of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, the White House revealed that President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn also met with Russian diplomat.





White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks told the New York Times the previously undisclosed meeting took place at Trump Tower in December, during the presidential transition.

"They generally discussed the relationship and it made sense to establish a line of communication," Hicks said, according to the New York Times.

She added, "Jared has had meetings with many other foreign countries and representatives - as many as two dozen other foreign countries' leaders and representatives."

Kushner, who is married to President Trump's daughter Ivanka, currently serves as a senior White House adviser.

The Times said it is common and not improper for transition officials to meet with foreign officials but noted the meeting has attracted attention amid an investigation of the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

The news of the meeting comes following revelations that Sessions met with Kislyak twice last year despite previously telling Senators during his confirmation hearing that he did not have communications with the Russians.

During a news conference on Thursday, Sessions attempted to clarify his comments to the Senate Judiciary Committee, declaring that he never met with Russian operatives or intermediaries about the Trump campaign.

Sessions said he believes his answer to the question from Senator Al Franken, D-Minn., was "honest and correct" as he understood it.

The Attorney General also announced he is recusing himself from investigations related to the presidential campaign. Sessions was a top Trump surrogate.

