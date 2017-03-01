Kuehne + Nagel 2016 Earnings Rise; Proposes Higher Dividend

Erweiterte Funktionen



BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss logistics firm Kuehne + Nagel Group (KHNGY) reported that its earnings for the fiscal year 2016 rose to 720 million Swiss francs from 679 million francs in the prior year.


Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT improved by 68 million francs to 918 million francs. The rise was primarily due to the improvement in profitability.


Dr. Joerg Wolle, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuehne + Nagel International AG said, "Both, the Management Board and the Board of Directors will face the challenging market development and competitive environment with focus and full commitme."


After customs, duties and taxes, the Kuehne + Nagel Group reported a net turnover of 16.53 billion francs in 2016, which corresponds to a decline by 1.2 per cent in comparison to the previous year. This was due to historically low rates in sea and airfreight as well as negative foreign currency effects. While net turnover increased by 1.7 per cent in Asia-Pacific, it declined by 3.2 per cent in the Americas and by 1.0 per cent in EMEA.


The Board of Directors will propose a 10 per cent higher dividend of 5.50 francs per share to the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2017, compared to 5.00 francs per share paid last year.


