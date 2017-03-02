Erweiterte Funktionen

Krones FY16 Preliminary Profit Up 8.2%; Sees Higher FY17 Revenues And Earnings




02.03.17 08:08
dpa-AFX


NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Beverage filling and packaging company Krones AG (KRNTY.

PK, KRNNF.PK) reported that its preliminary net income for fiscal year 2016 improved 8.2% to 169.1 million euros from 156.3 million euros in the previous year. Earnings per share rose to 5.40 euros from last year's 4.98 euros.


Earnings before taxes or EBT rose 6.4% to 237.6 million euros from 223.3 million euros in 2015.


Revenue for the year increased 6.9% to 3.39 billion euros from 3.17 billion euros in the previous year. The increase was partly due to acquisitions. Adjusted for acquisitions, revenue growth came to 4.2%.


Order intake increased7.9% year-on-year to 3.44 billion euros in 2016. The increase was partly due to acquisitions. Adjusted for acquisitions, order intake increased 5.2%. At 31 December 2016, the company had orders on hand totalling 1.14 billion euros, which was up 4.6% on the previous year.


The company expects consolidated revenue to grow by 4% in 2017. The company expects earnings to rise further and the EBT margin to remain stable at 7.0% this year. The forecast for the company's new financial performance target, working capital to sales, is 27% for 2017. Possible acquisitions are not included in these forecasts for 2017.


The company said it will publish its annual report for 2016 on 23 March 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
98,84 € 99,01 € -0,17 € -0,17% 02.03./09:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006335003 633500 108,60 € 80,54 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		99,449 € +0,18%  09:28
Stuttgart 99,206 € +0,29%  09:02
Xetra 98,84 € -0,17%  09:12
Frankfurt 98,546 € -0,30%  09:13
Berlin 97,70 € -1,31%  08:36
München 97,50 € -1,47%  08:21
Düsseldorf 96,40 € -1,48%  08:11
Hannover 96,40 € -1,48%  08:10
Hamburg 96,40 € -2,08%  08:09
  = Realtime
