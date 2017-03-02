Krones FY16 Preliminary Profit Up 8.2%; Sees Higher FY17 Revenues And Earnings
02.03.17 08:08
dpa-AFX
NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Beverage filling and packaging company Krones AG (KRNTY.
PK, KRNNF.PK) reported that its preliminary net income for fiscal year 2016 improved 8.2% to 169.1 million euros from 156.3 million euros in the previous year. Earnings per share rose to 5.40 euros from last year's 4.98 euros.
Earnings before taxes or EBT rose 6.4% to 237.6 million euros from 223.3 million euros in 2015.
Revenue for the year increased 6.9% to 3.39 billion euros from 3.17 billion euros in the previous year. The increase was partly due to acquisitions. Adjusted for acquisitions, revenue growth came to 4.2%.
Order intake increased7.9% year-on-year to 3.44 billion euros in 2016. The increase was partly due to acquisitions. Adjusted for acquisitions, order intake increased 5.2%. At 31 December 2016, the company had orders on hand totalling 1.14 billion euros, which was up 4.6% on the previous year.
The company expects consolidated revenue to grow by 4% in 2017. The company expects earnings to rise further and the EBT margin to remain stable at 7.0% this year. The forecast for the company's new financial performance target, working capital to sales, is 27% for 2017. Possible acquisitions are not included in these forecasts for 2017.
The company said it will publish its annual report for 2016 on 23 March 2017.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,84 €
|99,01 €
|-0,17 €
|-0,17%
|02.03./09:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006335003
|633500
|108,60 €
|80,54 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|99,449 €
|+0,18%
|09:28
|Stuttgart
|99,206 €
|+0,29%
|09:02
|Xetra
|98,84 €
|-0,17%
|09:12
|Frankfurt
|98,546 €
|-0,30%
|09:13
|Berlin
|97,70 €
|-1,31%
|08:36
|München
|97,50 €
|-1,47%
|08:21
|Düsseldorf
|96,40 €
|-1,48%
|08:11
|Hannover
|96,40 €
|-1,48%
|08:10
|Hamburg
|96,40 €
|-2,08%
|08:09
