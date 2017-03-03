Erweiterte Funktionen
Kroger Under Pressure After Goldman Sachs Removes From "Conviction Buy" List
03.03.17 20:05
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Supermarket operator Kroger (KR) is posting a notable loss in afternoon trading on Friday, sliding by 3.2 percent. With the drop, shares of Kroger have fallen to their lowest intraday level in almost five months.
The decline by Kroger comes after Goldman Sachs removed the company's stock from its "Conviction Buy" list due to increasing competition.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,625 $
|30,67 $
|-1,045 $
|-3,41%
|03.03./21:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5010441013
|851544
|39,22 $
|28,71 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|28,00 €
|-4,06%
|20:08
|Stuttgart
|28,276 €
|-2,87%
|16:49
|München
|29,275 €
|-3,35%
|08:03
|NYSE
|29,63 $
|-3,39%
|21:37
|Düsseldorf
|28,995 €
|-4,28%
|08:09
|Frankfurt
|27,981 €
|-5,07%
|19:55
|Berlin
|28,52 €
|-6,26%
|15:38
Aktuell
