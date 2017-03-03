Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Kroger Company":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Supermarket operator Kroger (KR) is posting a notable loss in afternoon trading on Friday, sliding by 3.2 percent. With the drop, shares of Kroger have fallen to their lowest intraday level in almost five months.





The decline by Kroger comes after Goldman Sachs removed the company's stock from its "Conviction Buy" list due to increasing competition.

