Kroger Co. Q4 Profit Falls 9%




02.03.17 14:05
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.


The company said its earnings declined to $506 million, or $0.53 per share. This was lower than $559 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $27.61 billion. This was up from $26.17 billion last year.


Kroger Co. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $506 Mln. vs. $559 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $27.61 Bln vs. $26.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.5%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.21 to $2.25


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
29,088 € 30,603 € -1,515 € -4,95% 02.03./15:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5010441013 851544 37,59 € 25,76 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		29,088 € -4,95%  15:01
Berlin 30,425 € +1,30%  08:08
Düsseldorf 30,29 € +0,98%  08:06
München 30,29 € 0,00%  08:03
NYSE 32,06 $ 0,00%  01.03.17
Frankfurt 29,188 € -3,18%  14:28
Stuttgart 29,068 € -4,28%  15:04
  = Realtime
