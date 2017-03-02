Kroger Co. Q4 Profit Falls 9%
02.03.17 14:05
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.
The company said its earnings declined to $506 million, or $0.53 per share. This was lower than $559 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $27.61 billion. This was up from $26.17 billion last year.
Kroger Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $506 Mln. vs. $559 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $27.61 Bln vs. $26.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.5%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.21 to $2.25
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,088 €
|30,603 €
|-1,515 €
|-4,95%
|02.03./15:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5010441013
|851544
|37,59 €
|25,76 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|29,088 €
|-4,95%
|15:01
|Berlin
|30,425 €
|+1,30%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|30,29 €
|+0,98%
|08:06
|München
|30,29 €
|0,00%
|08:03
|NYSE
|32,06 $
|0,00%
|01.03.17
|Frankfurt
|29,188 €
|-3,18%
|14:28
|Stuttgart
|29,068 €
|-4,28%
|15:04
