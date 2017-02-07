Erweiterte Funktionen

Kroger Buys Equity Of Murray's Cheese




07.02.17 16:32
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) announced it has purchased the equity of Murray's Cheese, as well as its flagship location on Bleecker Street in New York City, to form a merger of the two companies.

Financial terms of the merger were not disclosed.


Murray's former owner and president, Rob Kaufelt, will remain affiliated with the business as a strategic adviser. Nick Tranchina will continue to lead the Murray's Cheese team in New York and will report to Daniel Hammer at Kroger.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



