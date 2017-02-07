Kroger Buys Equity Of Murray's Cheese

Erweiterte Funktionen
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) announced it has purchased the equity of Murray's Cheese, as well as its flagship location on Bleecker Street in New York City, to form a merger of the two companies.
Financial terms of the merger were not disclosed.
Murray's former owner and president, Rob Kaufelt, will remain affiliated with the business as a strategic adviser. Nick Tranchina will continue to lead the Murray's Cheese team in New York and will report to Daniel Hammer at Kroger.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,48 $
|33,69 $
|-0,21 $
|-0,62%
|07.02./17:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5010441013
|851544
|40,91 $
|28,71 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,254 €
|-0,86%
|08:00
|München
|31,545 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|31,425 €
|-0,17%
|09:45
|Berlin
|31,335 €
|-0,49%
|08:08
|NYSE
|33,48 $
|-0,62%
|17:40
|Stuttgart
|31,36 €
|-0,67%
|17:13
|Frankfurt
|31,361 €
|-0,94%
|08:03
