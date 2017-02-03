Krispy Kreme: Free Doughnuts With New Coffees

Erweiterte Funktionen


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has announced the launch of an all-new, freshly brewed coffee.


Customers can choose from two blends of fresh coffee: new Smooth for subtle, easy drinking and Rich for a more bold experience, available at Krispy Kreme shops nationwide. Both are made from 100 percent Arabica beans.


Krispy Kreme has also launched a promotional offer that gives customers who purchase any size of the new coffee will get a free Original Glazed doughnut. The offer runs for three weeks from February 6-28.


"We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup, ensuring our customers' beverage experience delivers the fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts," said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.


