Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Q4 Earnings Retreat 51%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.





The company said its earnings came in at $1.9 million, or $0.02 per share. This was lower than $3.9 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $182.1 million. This was up from $177.5 million last year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.9 Mln. vs. $3.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -51.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.02 vs. $0.06 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -66.7% -Revenue (Q4): $182.1 Mln vs. $177.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.6%

