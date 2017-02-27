Erweiterte Funktionen



Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Q4 Earnings Retreat 51%




27.02.17 22:17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings came in at $1.9 million, or $0.02 per share. This was lower than $3.9 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $182.1 million. This was up from $177.5 million last year.


Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $1.9 Mln. vs. $3.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -51.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.02 vs. $0.06 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -66.7% -Revenue (Q4): $182.1 Mln vs. $177.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.6%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,76 $ 8,35 $ 0,41 $ +4,91% 27.02./23:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US50077B2079 A0YAND 9,19 $ 3,26 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 8,282 € +5,10%  19:00
Nasdaq 8,76 $ +4,91%  22:00
München 8,453 € +3,74%  19:45
Stuttgart 8,343 € 0,00%  20:09
Berlin 7,783 € -1,41%  08:18
Düsseldorf 7,747 € -1,70%  08:24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...