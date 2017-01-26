Erweiterte Funktionen

Kraft Heinz And Oprah Winfrey Announce JV




26.01.17 02:05
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) and Oprah Winfrey announced a joint venture called Mealtime Stories, LLC, whose mission is to create a new line of food that will make real, nutritious products more accessible to everyone.

The initial offering will be ready to eat refrigerated products across multiple categories.


Kraft Heinz will initially develop, manufacture, market and sell this new line of food products in the U.S. As part of the joint venture, 10% of profits will be donated to charities aimed at eradicating hunger.


Additional details about the brand specifics and products will be announced later in 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



