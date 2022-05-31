Kopy Goldfields - Termination of coverage

Erweiterte Funktionen



31.05.22 10:38
Edison Investment Research

Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on Avon Protection (AVON), Osirium Technologies (OSI), IQE (IQE), Kopy Goldfields (KOBY) and RhoVac (ROHVAC). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0564 € 0,0518 € 0,0046 € +8,88% 31.05./13:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0002245548 A0REAW 0,26 € 0,048 €
Werte im Artikel
0,054 minus
-0,19%
1.849 minus
-0,33%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0564 € +8,88%  11:02
Stuttgart 0,0536 € -0,19%  12:32
