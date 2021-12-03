Kopy Goldfields - Q3 production up 16% y-o-y, full year on track

Kopy Goldfields reported a strong set of Q3 figures with production up 16% year-on-year to 21.0koz and EBITDA up 14% year-on-year to US$15.4m. The company looks on track to meet full year (unchanged) production guidance of 56–59koz (our forecast remains at the lower end of that range), and growth projects, which aim to lift production to more than 100koz by 2025, are progressing well.