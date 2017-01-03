Kopin To Sell Approx. 9.8% Of Its Common Stock To Goertek

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Kopin":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corp. (KOPN) announced a strategic relationship with Goertek Inc.



, a global technology company headquartered in Weifang China. Under the stock sale agreement, Kopin will sell 7.339 million shares of Kopin's common stock to Goertek for $23,851,750 or $3.25 per share. This represents approximately 9.8% of Kopin's total outstanding shares of common stock.

Goertek provides vertically integrated total solutions and services to globally-renowned companies such as Samsung, Sony, Microsoft, Huawei and Xiaomi. Kopin and Goertek have entered into agreements to jointly develop and commercialize a range of technologies and wearable products.

Kopin said the goal of the partnership is to utilize Goertek's expertise in design and manufacturing to further develop and sell a range of wearable products incorporating Kopin technologies and components.

