Kopin To Sell Approx. 9.8% Of Its Common Stock To Goertek
03.01.17 14:56
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corp. (KOPN) announced a strategic relationship with Goertek Inc.
, a global technology company headquartered in Weifang China. Under the stock sale agreement, Kopin will sell 7.339 million shares of Kopin's common stock to Goertek for $23,851,750 or $3.25 per share. This represents approximately 9.8% of Kopin's total outstanding shares of common stock.
Goertek provides vertically integrated total solutions and services to globally-renowned companies such as Samsung, Sony, Microsoft, Huawei and Xiaomi. Kopin and Goertek have entered into agreements to jointly develop and commercialize a range of technologies and wearable products.
Kopin said the goal of the partnership is to utilize Goertek's expertise in design and manufacturing to further develop and sell a range of wearable products incorporating Kopin technologies and components.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,24 $
|2,84 $
|0,40 $
|+14,08%
|03.01./19:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5006001011
|888358
|3,60 $
|1,57 $