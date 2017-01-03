Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Kopin":
 Aktien    


Kopin To Sell Approx. 9.8% Of Its Common Stock To Goertek




03.01.17 14:56
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corp. (KOPN) announced a strategic relationship with Goertek Inc.

, a global technology company headquartered in Weifang China. Under the stock sale agreement, Kopin will sell 7.339 million shares of Kopin's common stock to Goertek for $23,851,750 or $3.25 per share. This represents approximately 9.8% of Kopin's total outstanding shares of common stock.


Goertek provides vertically integrated total solutions and services to globally-renowned companies such as Samsung, Sony, Microsoft, Huawei and Xiaomi. Kopin and Goertek have entered into agreements to jointly develop and commercialize a range of technologies and wearable products.


Kopin said the goal of the partnership is to utilize Goertek's expertise in design and manufacturing to further develop and sell a range of wearable products incorporating Kopin technologies and components.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,24 $ 2,84 $ 0,40 $ +14,08% 03.01./19:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5006001011 888358 3,60 $ 1,57 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 3,24 $ +14,08%  19:32
Frankfurt 3,043 € +13,00%  17:40
Stuttgart 3,008 € +11,61%  17:46
München 2,73 € -0,33%  13:52
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...