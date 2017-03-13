Kopin Q4 Net Loss Narrows

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Kopin":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corp. (KOPN) Monday announced a narrower net loss of $5.189 million for the fourth quarter compared to $6.961 million in the previous week.



On a per share basis, loss was $0.08, narrower than $0.11 last year.

On average, two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to record loss of $0.1 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $6.373 million from $4.611 million a year ago. Loss from operation were $6.279 million, compared to $8.012 million a year ago. Wall Street expected 5.38 million.

