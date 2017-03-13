Erweiterte Funktionen
Kopin Q4 Net Loss Narrows
13.03.17 13:36
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corp. (KOPN) Monday announced a narrower net loss of $5.189 million for the fourth quarter compared to $6.961 million in the previous week.
On a per share basis, loss was $0.08, narrower than $0.11 last year.
On average, two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to record loss of $0.1 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.
Revenue for the quarter increased to $6.373 million from $4.611 million a year ago. Loss from operation were $6.279 million, compared to $8.012 million a year ago. Wall Street expected 5.38 million.
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,74 $
|3,34 $
|0,40 $
|+11,98%
|13.03./15:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5006001011
|888358
|3,75 $
|1,57 $
= Realtime
