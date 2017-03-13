Erweiterte Funktionen

Kopin Q4 Net Loss Narrows




13.03.17 13:36
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corp. (KOPN) Monday announced a narrower net loss of $5.189 million for the fourth quarter compared to $6.961 million in the previous week.

On a per share basis, loss was $0.08, narrower than $0.11 last year.


On average, two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to record loss of $0.1 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter increased to $6.373 million from $4.611 million a year ago. Loss from operation were $6.279 million, compared to $8.012 million a year ago. Wall Street expected 5.38 million.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,74 $ 3,34 $ 0,40 $ +11,98% 13.03./15:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5006001011 888358 3,75 $ 1,57 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 3,74 $ +11,98%  15:10
Stuttgart 3,389 € +7,42%  15:00
Frankfurt 3,30 € +2,58%  14:51
München 3,184 € -2,15%  08:07
  = Realtime
