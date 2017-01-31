Komatsu 9-month Profit Decreases; Sales Down 10.5%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Komatsu":

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK) reported net income attributable to company of 68.3 billion yen or 72.39 yen per share for the nine months ended December 31, 2016 compared to 103.7 billion yen or 109.92 yen per share, previous year.





Nine-month net sales declined 10.5% to 1.23 trillion yen from 1.37 trillion yen, previous year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, Komatsu targets: net sales of 1.68 trillion yen; and basic earnings per share of 97.59 yen.

