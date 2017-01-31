Erweiterte Funktionen

Komatsu 9-month Profit Decreases; Sales Down 10.5%




31.01.17 07:44
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK) reported net income attributable to company of 68.3 billion yen or 72.39 yen per share for the nine months ended December 31, 2016 compared to 103.7 billion yen or 109.92 yen per share, previous year.


Nine-month net sales declined 10.5% to 1.23 trillion yen from 1.37 trillion yen, previous year.


For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, Komatsu targets: net sales of 1.68 trillion yen; and basic earnings per share of 97.59 yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,901 € 22,50 € -0,599 € -2,66% 31.01./09:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3304200003 854658 23,06 € 12,32 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		22,74 € 0,00%  27.01.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 24,91 $ +4,44%  30.01.17
Düsseldorf 22,26 € 0,00%  30.01.17
München 21,915 € -0,93%  08:00
Stuttgart 21,952 € -0,96%  08:02
Berlin 21,985 € -1,43%  08:17
Frankfurt 21,901 € -2,66%  08:02
  = Realtime
