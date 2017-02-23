Kohl`s Corp. Reveals 15% Retreat In Q4 Profit
23.02.17 13:19
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl`s Corp. (KSS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line dropped to $252 million, or $1.44 per share. This was lower than $296 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $6.21 billion. This was down from $6.39 billion last year.
Kohl`s Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $252 Mln. vs. $296 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $1.58 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q4): $6.21 Bln vs. $6.39 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.8%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|40,46 €
|39,46 €
|1,00 €
|+2,53%
|23.02./15:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5002551043
|884195
|55,41 €
|29,99 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|40,46 €
|+2,53%
|14:03
|Stuttgart
|39,69 €
|+0,97%
|12:29
|NYSE
|41,78 $
|0,00%
|22.02.17
|Frankfurt
|39,399 €
|-0,42%
|08:01
|München
|39,695 €
|-0,45%
|08:05
|Düsseldorf
|39,17 €
|-1,04%
|08:41
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Kohls steigert Umsatz und Gew.
|08.04.15