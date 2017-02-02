Kobe Steel 9-month Loss Widens; Now Sees FY Loss

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Kobe Steel":

KOBE (dpa-AFX) - Kobe Steel Ltd.



(KBSTY.PK) reported that its net loss attributable to owners of the parent for the first nine months of fiscal 2016 was 36.48 billion yen or 100.54 yen per share, wider than loss of 13.85 billion yen or 38.14 yen per share last year.

Operating loss for the quarter was 4.25 billion yen, compared to operating income of 56.62 billion yen a year ago. Ordinary loss was 26.00 billion yen, compared to ordinary income of 33.05 billion yen last year.

Net sales for the nine-month period declined 10.1 percent to 1.22 trillion yen from 1.35 trillion yen in the prior-year period.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2016, Kobe Steel now forecasts net loss of 40.00 billion yen or 110.29 yen per share, but maintained its outlook for net sales of 1.69 trillion yen.

The company now forecasts full-year ordinary loss of 30.00 billion yen and operating income of 5.00 billion yen, compared to its previous forecast for ordinary income of 10.00 billion yen and operating income of 45.00 billion yen.

Kobe Steel said it plans to dissolve its joint ventures with Chinese partners to rebuild its construction machinery business in China. Kobe Steel will take the lead in business operations.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM