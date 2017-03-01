Klöckner & Co Turns To Profit In FY16, Sales Down 11.1%; Issues Guidance

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Klöckner":

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Klöckner & Co (KCO) reported net income in 2016 of 38 million euros compared to a loss of 349 million euros, prior year.



EBITDA increased to 196 million euros from 86 million euros, before restructuring expenses, last year.

Fiscal 2016 sales declined by 11.1% to 5.73 billion euros from 6.44 billion euros. Steel prices were lower on average but rose over the course of the year. This had a negative effect on sales but a positive effect on earnings. Sales were also adversely impacted by restructuring-related declines in shipments, while this benefited earnings.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Klöckner & Co will be proposing to the AGM a dividend distribution of 0.20 euros per share.

For the current fiscal year, Klöckner & Co expects a slight rise in real steel demand in both primary sales markets, Europe and the USA. Additionally driven by an anticipated increase in the price level, sales in the Klöckner & Co Group are projected to grow slightly more strongly than demand. Operating income (EBITDA) is also forecast to increase slightly, buoyed by further optimization measures. For the first quarter of 2017, the company expects EBITDA between 65 million and 75 million euros.

