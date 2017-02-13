Erweiterte Funktionen

Kirin Holdings Swings To Profit In FY16




13.02.17 10:59
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kirin Holdings Co.

Ltd. (KNBWF.PK) Monday announced fiscal net income attributable to the owners of the parent of 118.158 billion yen, compared to loss of 47.329 billion yen last year. On a per share basis, earnings were 129.49 yen, while the loss was 51.87 yen last year.


Net sales for the full year declined to 2.075 trillion from 2.196 trillion in the previous year.


Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal 2017 net income to be 68.00 billion yen. Net sales for the period is expected to be 2.100 trillion.


ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3258000003 853682 16,87 € 11,28 €
