Kingfisher Profit Up; Says Cautious On Outlook For France; Chairman To Retire

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher PLC (KGF.



L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2016 pre-tax profit climbed 48.2 percent to 759 million pounds from 512 million pounds last year.

Basic earnings per share grew 52.2 percent to 27.1 pence from 17.8 pence a year ago.

Underlying pre-tax profit was 787 million pounds, compared to 686 million pounds last year. Underlying basic earnings per share were 25.9 pence, compared to 22.0 pence a year ago.

Adjusted pre-tax profit was 743 million pounds, compared to 686 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 24.4 pence, compared to 22.0 pence last year.

Sales for the year grew 7.5 percent to 11.23 billion pounds from 10.44 billion pounds a year ago. Adjusted sales grew 8.7% on a reported basis and 1.7% at constant currency basis.

Further, the company's Board has proposed a final dividend of 7.15 pence which results in a full year dividend of 10.4p, an increase of 3%.

Looking ahead, Véronique Laury, Chief Executive Officer, said, "...the EU referendum has created uncertainty for the UK economic outlook and we remain cautious on the outlook for France, especially in light of the forthcoming presidential elections. Looking longer term, supported by the expertise and energy of our colleagues, we remain confident in the size of the prize and our ability to deliver the plan - both the financial benefits the transformation will unlock and the stronger business it will create."

Further, the company reaffirmed 5 year financial transformation targets. The company expects to deliver 500 million pounds sustainable EBIT uplift by end of FY 20/21 over and above business as usual.

Separately, Kingfisher announced that its Chairman, Daniel Bernard, has informed the Board that he will retire as Chairman and step down from the Board at the AGM in June 2017. His successor, Andy Cosslett, will be appointed to the Board as a non-executive director and Chairman-designate on 1 April 2017, formally taking over as Chairman at the conclusion of the AGM, once an orderly handover is complete.

