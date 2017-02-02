Kimco Realty Corp. Reports 5% Advance In Q4 Bottom Line
02.02.17 22:37
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp.
(KIM-PG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $160.42 million, or $0.38 per share. This was up from $153.07 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $297.03 million. This was down from $300.87 million last year.
Kimco Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $160.42 Mln. vs. $153.07 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.38 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.7% -Revenue (Q4): $297.03 Mln vs. $300.87 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.3%
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,87 $
|24,57 $
|0,30 $
|+1,22%
|02.02./23:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US49446R1095
|883111
|32,24 $
|24,35 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|22,80 €
|0,00%
|01.02.17
|NYSE
|24,87 $
|+1,22%
|02.02.17
|Frankfurt
|22,986 €
|+0,55%
|02.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|22,44 €
|-1,75%
|02.02.17
|Berlin
|22,51 €
|-1,77%
|02.02.17