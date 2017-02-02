Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Kimco Realty":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Kimco Realty Corp. Reports 5% Advance In Q4 Bottom Line




02.02.17 22:37
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp.

(KIM-PG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $160.42 million, or $0.38 per share. This was up from $153.07 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $297.03 million. This was down from $300.87 million last year.


Kimco Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $160.42 Mln. vs. $153.07 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.38 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.7% -Revenue (Q4): $297.03 Mln vs. $300.87 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.3%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,87 $ 24,57 $ 0,30 $ +1,22% 02.02./23:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US49446R1095 883111 32,24 $ 24,35 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		22,80 € 0,00%  01.02.17
NYSE 24,87 $ +1,22%  02.02.17
Frankfurt 22,986 € +0,55%  02.02.17
Düsseldorf 22,44 € -1,75%  02.02.17
Berlin 22,51 € -1,77%  02.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...