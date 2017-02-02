Erweiterte Funktionen

Kimco Realty Corp. Issues 2017 Guidance




02.02.17 23:30
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp.

(KIM) announced, for full year 2017, the company expects: net income per share of $0.64 to $0.67; NAREIT FFO per share of $1.50 to $1.54; and FFO as adjusted per share of $1.50 to $1.54. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.62. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Same-Property NOI (including redevelopments) is expected to rise 2.0% to 3.0% during 2017.


Kimco's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share, payable on April 17, 2017, to shareholders of record on April 5, 2017, representing an ex-dividend date of April 3, 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



