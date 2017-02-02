Kimco Realty Corp. Issues 2017 Guidance
02.02.17 23:30
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp.
(KIM) announced, for full year 2017, the company expects: net income per share of $0.64 to $0.67; NAREIT FFO per share of $1.50 to $1.54; and FFO as adjusted per share of $1.50 to $1.54. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.62. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Same-Property NOI (including redevelopments) is expected to rise 2.0% to 3.0% during 2017.
Kimco's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share, payable on April 17, 2017, to shareholders of record on April 5, 2017, representing an ex-dividend date of April 3, 2017.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,87 $
|24,57 $
|0,30 $
|+1,22%
|02.02./23:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US49446R1095
|883111
|32,24 $
|24,35 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|22,80 €
|0,00%
|01.02.17
|NYSE
|24,87 $
|+1,22%
|02.02.17
|Frankfurt
|22,986 €
|+0,55%
|02.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|22,44 €
|-1,75%
|02.02.17
|Berlin
|22,51 €
|-1,77%
|02.02.17