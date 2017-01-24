Erweiterte Funktionen

Kimberly-Clark Sees FY17 Earnings In Line; Hikes Dividend




24.01.17 13:42
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Kimberly-Clark Corp.

(KMB) provided earnings outlook for fiscal 2017 in line with analysts' estimates.


For fiscal 2017, the company forecast net income of $6.20 to $6.35 per share and net sales to be similar to 2016, including organic sales growth of approximately 2 percent.


On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.28 per share for the year on revenues of $18.58 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company's board of directors has approved a 5.4 percent increase in the quarterly dividend, taking the dividend to 97 cents per share, up from 92 cents per share in 2016.


This is the 45th consecutive annual increase in the company's dividend. The dividend will be payable on April 4, 2017, to stockholders of record on March 10, 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



