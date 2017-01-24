Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Advance 1% In Q4
24.01.17 13:35
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $520 million, or $1.45 per share. This was higher than $517 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue held steady at $4.54 billion
Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $520 Mln. vs. $517 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $1.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q4): $4.54 Bln vs. $4.54 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.20 to $6.35
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|108,33 €
|108,641 €
|-0,311 €
|-0,29%
|24.01./14:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4943681035
|855178
|124,46 €
|97,84 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|108,94 €
|0,00%
|23.01.17
|Berlin
|108,33 €
|+0,89%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|107,72 €
|+0,15%
|09:10
|München
|108,57 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Xetra
|108,50 €
|0,00%
|16.01.17
|NYSE
|116,98 $
|0,00%
|23.01.17
|Frankfurt
|108,33 €
|-0,29%
|08:04
|Stuttgart
|107,947 €
|-0,33%
|12:22
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|9
|Kleenex und mehr
|08.12.16