Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Advance 1% In Q4




24.01.17 13:35
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $520 million, or $1.45 per share. This was higher than $517 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Revenue held steady at $4.54 billion


Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $520 Mln. vs. $517 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $1.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q4): $4.54 Bln vs. $4.54 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.20 to $6.35


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



