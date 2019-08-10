Kim will Trump wiedersehen

WASHINGTON (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Nordkoreas Machthaber Kim Jong-un wünscht sich offenbar ein weiteres Treffen mit US-Präsident Donald Trump. "In a letter to me sent by Kim Jong Un, he stated, very nicely, that he would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint U.S./South Korea joint exercise are over", schrieb Trump am Samstag auf Twitter. "It was a long letter, much of it complaining about the ridiculous and expensive exercises", so der US-Präsident weiter.

"It was also a small apology for testing the short range missiles, and that this testing would stop when the exercises end." Er sei bereit, Kim erneut zu treffen, ergänzte Trump. "I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future! A nuclear free North Korea will lead to one of the most successful countries in the world!" Trump und Kim haben sich seit Juni 2018 bereits dreimal getroffen: Damals zuerst in Singapur, im Februar 2019 in Hanoi und Ende Juni - offiziell ganz spontan - an der Grenze zwischen Nord- und Südkorea.

