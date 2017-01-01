Kim Jong Un Says North Korea Close To Intercontinental Missile Test

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Kim Jong Un said that North Korea is in the final stage of preparations to test-fire an inter-continental ballistic missile.





Kim made his remarks in a New Year televised address as he outlined his country's military achievements for the past year, North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday. North Korea has conducted three nuclear tests under Kim and launched a series of long-range rockets.

North Korea will continue to strengthen its ability based on nuclear might to mount a preemptive attack, Kim said.

