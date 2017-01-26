Erweiterte Funktionen


Kier Group HY Underlying Trading Performance In Line With Management's View




26.01.17 09:14
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group plc (KIE.L), a leading property, residential, construction and services group, said that its underlying trading performance for for the half year ended 31 December 2016 was in line with management's expectations, with the results for the full year expected to be second-half weighted in line with the prior year.


The Group continues to experience good underlying organic growth. The strength of the Property pipeline, the good forward sold position in the Residential division and the combined Construction and Services order book, which has been maintained at about 9 billion pounds excluding potential further renewals and extensions valued in excess of 2.5 billion pounds, positions the Group well for the future.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht!
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht! Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:24 , dpa-AFX
Rank Group H1 Profit Decreases; LFL Revenu [...]
09:24 , dpa-AFX
GNW-News: CORRECTION: JOHNSON & JOHN [...]
09:23 , dpa-AFX
Daily Mail & General Trust Q1 Underlying Rev [...]
09:18 , dpa-AFX
Swiss Trade Surplus Shrinks In December
09:14 , dpa-AFX
Kier Group HY Underlying Trading Performance [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...