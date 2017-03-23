Kier Group HY Profit Rises; Chairman Phil White To Retire

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group plc. (KIE.L), a property, residential, construction and services group, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six-month period ended 31 December 2016 significantly increased to 38.5 million pounds from 9.7 million pounds in the same period last year.



Underlying profit attributable to owners of the parent for the period rose to 37.6 million pounds from 35.4 million pounds in the prior year.

The company also announced that Phil White will be retiring as Chairman and standing down from the board with effect from the conclusion of the AGM on 17 November 2017. Philip Cox CBE, who is the Chairman of Drax Group plc and Global Power Generation and was previously Chief Executive Officer of International Power plc from 2003 to 2013, will join the board as a non-executive director and Chairman Designate on 1 July 2017. He will become Chairman with effect from the conclusion of the 2017 AGM.

Kier Group said it remains on course to deliver its expectations for the full year and it is well positioned to achieve its Vision 2020 goals.

The company said it has made good progress with its Vision 2020 goals in the six month period. It expects its net debt position to be maintained at 1x EBITDA for the full year and we remain confident of achieving its goal of double-digit profit growth on average each year to 2020.

Profit before tax for the six-month period ended 31 December 2016 grew to 34.9 million pounds from 4.3 million pounds in the previous year.

Underlying basic earnings per share from continuing operations of 38.9 pence, has increased by 11%.

Underlying profit before tax at 46.3 million pounds (December 2015: 41.5 million pounds) benefitted from the lower financing costs and represents an increase of 12%.

The Group's underlying operating profit for the period was 56.5 million pounds, an increase of 4% from the prior year.

Group revenue for the six months was 2.01 billion pounds, compared to 2.02 billion pounds in the prior year.

The company announced an interim dividend of 22.5 pence per share, up 5%,. This will be paid on 19 May 2017 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 31 March 2017.

Kier Group announced that Phil White has advised the board of directors that he will retire as Chairman and step down from the Board with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 17 November 2017. He will be succeeded by Philip Cox CBE, who is the Chairman of Drax Group plc, the FTSE 250 energy group, and Global Power Generation or "GPG", a joint venture between Gas Natural Fenosa and the Kuwait Investment Authority. Mr. Cox will retire as the Chairman of GPG by 10 September 2017.

Philip Cox will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman Designate on 1 July 2017 and will assume the role of Chairman immediately following the AGM. He will be a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees with effect from his appointment as a Non-Executive Director. Phil White was appointed to the Board with effect from July 2006 and has served as Chairman since January 2008.

Since 2001, Mr. Cox has undertaken a number of non-executive roles, including as the Senior Independent Director of Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc and as a member of the boards of Talen Energy Corporation, Meggitt plc and Wincanton plc.

Separately, Kier announced that, on 22 March 2017, it established a joint venture with CKH Developments Limited, a housing association and care services provider which principally operates in the east of England.

Kier will transfer part of its land bank and a number of its residential developments in the east of England, valued at up to 97 million pounds, into the JV with Cross Keys contributing up to 4 million pounds of equity into the JV. Kier will receive a cash payment of up to 64 million pounds for the assets and the JV will be funded by a non-recourse revolving credit facility from HSBC Bank plc. There will be a 90:10 split of economic ownership and each party will have 50:50 voting rights. Initial completion of the transaction is expected to take place by 31 March 2017, with subsequent completions expected to take place prior to 30 June 2017 upon the transfer of further sites.

The JV is expected to be cash generative from completion of the transaction. The transaction will release funds to Kier for reinvestment in other parts of its business in line with its 15% return on capital employed hurdle. Kier expects the transaction to be earnings accretive in 2019.

Kier and Cross Keys have a long-standing relationship in the eastern region, operating in complementary sectors of the housing market. Kier will provide its development, land-buying, construction and sales expertise to the JV. Cross Keys will provide access to key strategic relationships for the benefit of the JV.

