KfW's capital market activities stand for liquidity, flexibility and responsibility

Frankfurt (ots) -- 2018: euro is the funding currency of the year- 2019: reliable bond supply of around EUR 80 billion- KfW intensifies commitment to Green Bond StandardsKfW had a very successful year with its capital market activities.140 bonds with a volume of EUR 75.5 billion (2017: EUR 78.2 billion)were issued as of 3 December 2018. These included some prominentissues. Good timing and a quick response to investor interest werethe keys to this success.The euro accounted for a record 61% of the total funding volume(2017: 53%). KfW was thus the largest non-governmental issuer on theeuro market in 2018. The US dollar accounted for 27% (2017: 34%). Thepromotional bank raised a large part of the funds under its"benchmark programmes" (73%), more than ever before. The trend inrecent years towards investors preferring large-volume, liquid bondsin core currencies continued in 2018. KfW took advantage of thefavourable funding conditions and strong investor demand in euros torefinance its promotional business cost-effectively. The market wassupported by the Eurosystem's Public Sector Purchase Programme("PSPP") for bonds, while investor demand for euro-denominated bondswas particularly high overall. KfW also placed significant benchmarkbonds in the strategically important US dollar market, which met withvery good demand from investors. With its US dollar issues, KfWunderscores the significance of this market access for its fundingstrategy because in 2018 KfW only occasionally benefited from arefinancing advantage of the US dollar market over the euro market.Good timing is crucial for successful transactions: it is alwaysimportant to serve the interest of international investors in KfWproducts in the most stable market environment possible.Uncertainties about Brexit, the trade dispute between the USA andChina and the political situation in Italy have caused highvolatility in the markets. Nevertheless, KfW has proven on severaloccasions that it is adept at choosing the right time fortransactions and can thus place large-volume, liquid bonds verysuccessfully. It will continue to meet these challenges in 2019.Market conditions shaped by monetary policy influenceThe Eurosystem generated strong demand with the PSPP, meaning KfWbonds are sometimes difficult to acquire in the secondary market. Byincreasing the volume of outstanding bonds in the past year, KfWraised its outstanding volume and thus counteracted the liquidityshortage. Five increases were made under the euro benchmarkprogramme. Although KfW benefited from the demand as a result of thePSPP purchases to fund its promotional business, the number ofinvestors in KfW's order books, at around 130, is so high on aregular basis that it is not dependent on any single investor, even alarge one.Outlook for 2019The coming year will show more specifically how the phase-out ofthe PSPP will affect the markets. "The activities of the Eurosystemhave had a significant impact on the market. A slight correction inmarket prices began already in the second half of 2018 with theannouncement by the ECB that the programme would be phased out. Wetherefore only expect to see a gradual adjustment in bond prices nextyear, and in the medium term we expect it to normalise," explains DrFrank Czichowski, Treasurer of KfW Group. In addition, the markets in2019 will continue to be dominated by political events, which couldaffect KfW's funding activities.For 2019, KfW's expects to raise around EUR 80 billion inlong-term funding in the capital markets. The funding requirement ismainly determined by planned new lending business, maturities of KfWbonds, and early repayments of loans.Sustainability in the financial sectorSustainability is a core value in KfW's mission statement, whichis why KfW has been committed to sustainability on the financialmarkets for many years. "The aim is to raise awareness aboutsustainability and climate change across a broad range of marketparticipants. We also want to make clear that market instruments caneffectively support political goals and that capital must be madeavailable for the transformation to a more sustainable economy,"comments Czichowski. Fortunately, the number of issuers and investorsis steadily growing and suitable infrastructure (e.g. specialisedrating agencies, indices) is developing at the same time.Since entering the green bond market a few years ago, KfW has alsopursued the goal of acting as a catalyst to support this developmentin the financial industry. It has established itself as the largestGerman provider of bonds that are directly linked with positiveenvironmental and social impacts. With issues of EUR 1.6 billion in2018, the outstanding volume rose to a total of EUR 14.5 billion. Inaddition to the largest green bond issued to date in Swedish krona,KfW offered an 8-year euro green bond in 2018. Thanks to the annualissue of new KfW Green Bonds, investors can now choose green bondswith different maturities. KfW will continue its issue activities inthis segment in 2019.As part of the sustainable financial community, the green bondmarket exceeded the USD 500 billion mark in November 2018, someeleven years after its birth. The coming year will show how muchfurther growth potential there is for the market. Many of the majorissuers have already refinanced a significant portion of their greenfinancing through green bonds; new issues require growth in creditprogrammes or new projects.KfW expanding its commitmentKfW further intensified its involvement in national andinternational initiatives to develop market standards and guidelinesthis year. One particular focus is cooperation in the TechnicalExpert Group set up by the European Commission as part of the EU'sAction Plan on Sustainable Finance. It is actively involved indeveloping a proposal for a European Green Bond Standard. This isintended to contribute to the growth of the market segment while atthe same time safeguarding the integrity of the green bond market.The aim is also to increase the impact of green bonds by aligningthem with an EU taxonomy (uniform classification system forsustainability). Finally, the new European Green Bond Standard isintended to contribute to the environmental goals of the EU.New green bond issuers in the promotion portfolio For itspromotional business via the capital market, KfW was active withinvestments in green bonds (EUR 365 million) and securitisations ofsmall and medium-sized enterprises (EUR 967 million) in 2018.This year, the projects financed in the green bond portfoliofocused on energy efficiency, renewable energy and environmentallyfriendly transport. The development in Germany is encouraging: thetotal number of German green bond issuers has risen to eleven. KfWparticipated in two transactions of German issuers, which werelaunched on the market for the first time in 2018. New investments ofEUR 300 million are planned for the promotion portfolio in 2019.In 2018 KfW successfully continued its cooperation with otherpromotional institutions under the "ENSI" initiative as part of itscapital market-based SME financing and invested in a securitisationtransaction from Greece for the first time. This was the first carleasing transaction of a Greek company. The investment of thepromotional banks KfW, EIB, EIF and EBRD contributed to the financingof SMEs and market opening in Greece. In addition to investments inestablished markets, investments in less-established markets willcontinue to be made in 2019 to contribute to the sustainabledevelopment of the European securitisation market. For the comingyear, KfW plans to invest a total of around EUR 1 billion in SMEsecuritisations.Service: More detailed information may be retrieved in theattached handout and here:- http://ots.de/cWZhXw- http://ots.de/sV2XTSPressekontakt:KfW, Palmengartenstr. 5 - 9, 60325 FrankfurtKommunikation (KOM, Nathalie CahnTel. +49 (0)69 7431 2098, Fax: +49 (0)69 7431 3266,E-Mail: Nathalie.Cahn@kfw.de, Internet: www.kfw.deOriginal-Content von: KfW, übermittelt durch news aktuell