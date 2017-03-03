Keystone Pipeline Reportedly Exempt From 'Buy American' Policy

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "US Steel":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has routinely touted an executive order requiring oil pipelines constructed in the U.S. to be built with American-made steel, but a White House spokeswoman told Politico the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline is exempt from the requirement.





The order Trump signed shortly after taking office requires all new pipelines as well as retrofitted, repaired, or expanded pipelines to use materials and equipment produced in the U.S. to the maximum extent possible.

However, the White House spokeswoman told Politico the order does not apply to the Keystone pipeline proposed by TransCanada Corp. (TRP).

"The Keystone XL Pipeline is currently in the process of being constructed, so it does not count as a new, retrofitted, repaired or expanded pipeline," the spokeswoman said.

The remarks from the spokeswoman contradict comments Trump made to U.S. Steel (X) President and CEO Mario Longhi last month.

Trump told Longhi he put his company heavy into the pipeline business, because the Keystone XL Pipeline and the Dakota Access Pipeline would both have to be constructed with steel made in the U.S.

