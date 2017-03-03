Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "US Steel":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Keystone Pipeline Reportedly Exempt From 'Buy American' Policy




03.03.17 17:47
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has routinely touted an executive order requiring oil pipelines constructed in the U.S. to be built with American-made steel, but a White House spokeswoman told Politico the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline is exempt from the requirement.


The order Trump signed shortly after taking office requires all new pipelines as well as retrofitted, repaired, or expanded pipelines to use materials and equipment produced in the U.S. to the maximum extent possible.


However, the White House spokeswoman told Politico the order does not apply to the Keystone pipeline proposed by TransCanada Corp. (TRP).


"The Keystone XL Pipeline is currently in the process of being constructed, so it does not count as a new, retrofitted, repaired or expanded pipeline," the spokeswoman said.


The remarks from the spokeswoman contradict comments Trump made to U.S. Steel (X) President and CEO Mario Longhi last month.


Trump told Longhi he put his company heavy into the pipeline business, because the Keystone XL Pipeline and the Dakota Access Pipeline would both have to be constructed with steel made in the U.S.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Revolutionäre Clean Technology senkt Emissionen auf null!
Großaufträge und Vertriebsdeals in Kürze - 333% Biomasse-Aktientip!  
 
Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
37,26 $ 37,39 $ -0,13 $ -0,35% 03.03./18:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9129091081 529498 41,83 $ 11,25 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		35,423 € -3,24%  16:32
NYSE 37,255 $ -0,36%  18:34
Frankfurt 34,864 € -3,01%  09:00
München 35,605 € -4,42%  08:03
Stuttgart 35,335 € -5,40%  16:37
Berlin 35,135 € -6,04%  08:28
Hamburg 34,865 € -6,05%  08:10
Düsseldorf 34,865 € -6,13%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Führender Petrolithium Explorer entsteht! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12 U.S. Steel: Gewinn steigt um 6. 23.09.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...