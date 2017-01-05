Key Islamic State Leaders In Syria, Iraq Killed In U.S.-Led Airstrikes

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S.-led coalition airstrikes in Iraq and Syria targeting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant have recently killed several prominent leaders of that organization, Air Force Col.



John Dorrian, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman, said at a news briefing Wednesday.

Speaking to Pentagon reporters via teleconference from Baghdad, Dorrian said precision coalition airstrikes in Mosul and other areas around Iraq have continued attacking ISIL leaders who facilitate and command and control the terrorist network.

He confirmed the deaths of Ahmad Abdullah Hamad al-Mahalawi, Abu Turq, and Falah al-Rashidi.

Al-Rishidi, struck on Dec. 4 in Mosul, was involved in ISIL's use of vehicle bombs.

Al-Mahalawi was struck Dec. 21 in Qaim. "His removal will disrupt ISIL's ability to conduct operations along the Euphrates River Valley," the colonel said.

Abu Turq was killed Dec. 4 in Sharqat, Iraq. Dorrian described him as an ISIL financial facilitator in Qanfusah, Iraq.

In Syria, more than 100 airstrikes have occurred in the Tabqa Dam area, about 25 miles west of Raqqa, killing many ISIL fighters, including Abu Jandal al-Kuwaiti, Dorrian said, adding, "Kuwaiti, a prominent foreign fighter and leader, had been sent to improve ISIL's control in the region in the face of [the Syrian Democratic Forces'] advance."

Overall, the coalition-backed battles to regain Raqqa, Syria and Mosul, Iraq from ISIL control have weakened the enemy's ability to bring in replacement fighters and supplies, the spokesman said.

