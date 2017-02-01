Kennametal Inc. Reveals 53% Gain In Q2 Bottom Line
01.02.17 23:29
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $19.45 million, or $0.24 per share. This was higher than $12.68 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $487.57 million. This was down from $524.02 million last year.
Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $19.45 Mln. vs. $12.68 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 53.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.24 vs. $0.16 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.0% -Revenue (Q2): $487.57 Mln vs. $524.02 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.0%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.50
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|36,18 $
|35,74 $
|0,44 $
|+1,23%
|01.02./23:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4891701009
|855783
|36,78 $
|16,39 $