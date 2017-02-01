Erweiterte Funktionen



Kennametal Inc. Reveals 53% Gain In Q2 Bottom Line




WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $19.45 million, or $0.24 per share. This was higher than $12.68 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $487.57 million. This was down from $524.02 million last year.


Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $19.45 Mln. vs. $12.68 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 53.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.24 vs. $0.16 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.0% -Revenue (Q2): $487.57 Mln vs. $524.02 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.0%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.50


