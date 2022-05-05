Erweiterte Funktionen
Kendrion - Good start to the year despite many challenges
05.05.22 11:52
Edison Investment Research
Kendrion’s revenue growth of 13% in Q1 was better than we expected, despite increased uncertainty in its markets. Industrial remains the star performer (revenues +28%), benefiting from the accelerating transition to clean energy and electrification. Automotive faced declining car production in Europe but managed to limit the revenue decline to 1%. The EBITDA margin was below last year’s level due to higher raw material prices and volatile demand. Kendrion’s long-term outlook remains positive, with healthy demand for its smart actuators.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,12 €
|17,12 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.05./14:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0000852531
|A0MN1X
|24,60 €
|16,02 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|17,36 €
|-1,25%
|28.04.22
|Düsseldorf
|17,12 €
|0,00%
|14:00
|Stuttgart
|17,44 €
|-0,46%
|08:04
|Frankfurt
|17,36 €
|-1,70%
|09:16
= Realtime
Aktuell
