Kendrion - Coping well with challenging market conditions

Kendrion’s Q3 results showed better than expected revenues but also reflected the impact of global supply chain constraints and volatile order patterns on profitability. However, the company has managed to limit the effect of these challenging market conditions to a decline in EBITDA margin of 60bp y-o-y, resulting in a margin of 11.0%. The long-term growth outlook remains intact, with Kendrion benefitting from trends such as electrification and the shift to renewable energy.