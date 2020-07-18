Ken L. über Northern Data:

Und der Kurs brach förmlich ein. Vorbei mit der 1 Mrd. Kapitalisierung - dauerhaft oder? Wir konnten letzte Woche hierzu ein Interview mit dem CEO der Northern Data AG veröffentlichen, in dem er auf die gemachten Vorwürfe einging. Im Nachgang entstand ein Kontakt mit dem unter dem Namen „Ken L.“ auftretenden „Angreifer“. Wir veröffentlichen heute ein - via soziale Medien - Interview mit ihm. Möchten aber im Vorfeld klarstellen: Seine Motivation wurde uns nicht klar: Er verneint short in Northern Data zu sein, er berate vermögende Kunden und habe diese vor dem Wert gewarnt. Er hätte bereits in der Vergangenheit Unternehmen entlarvt für Falschmeldungen u.a., aber er wolle seinen Namen nicht nennen. „Um Informanten innerhalb von Unternehmen zu schützen“. Schwierig. Deshalb sollte man seine Aussagen mit der nötigen Vorsicht betrachten: Er nennt weder seinen Namen, noch die Gesellschaft für die er tätig ist. Es ist für ein Unternehmen – wie Northern Data AG – schwierig auf Vorwürfe angemessen zu reagieren, wenn „das Gegenüber“ nicht adressierbar ist. Auch eventuelle – legitime - rechtliche Maßnahmen zum Schutz vor möglicherwiese falschen Anschuldigungen verlaufen so ins Leere. Er lebe „in Asien“ ist alles was wir wissen. Und er hat durchaus einen ausgeprägten Wissensstand über die Materie. Unter diesen Voraussetzungen das „Gespräch“ (Wir haben einige Namen natürlicher Personen verkürzt/geschwärzt):

Nwm: For clarification: Our conversation will be translated in German and then published.

Ken L.: Good Afternoon. Yes sure.

Nwm: Fine.

Ken L.: (Gesprächseröffnung ein Beitrag aus Twitter: )

Ken L.: You saw these news! Who stands behind Northern Data mysterious largest shareholder Singularity Capital ?

Nwm: Interesting question for sure.

Ken L.: Sources in Germany tipped its M. B. who together with Hauck pumped many stories in Germany. Notably Pantaflix. Its interesting how same shady group and bank now behind made up/ hyped story of bitcoin operator Northern Data. Them and A. basically control company. And promoting the story to unsuspecting investors who know nothing on high performance computing.

Nwm: But it would be helpfull to tell something about you, your motivation to discuss about Northern Data and why you don't show your name or face? What's the reasons about?

Ken L.: I am based in Asia . Couple years ago with uncovered Bitmain at that time Sequoia led round at 14 bln we called it scam .. many doubted. But our research and insides prooved right!

Nwm: Ok and you are a group of shortsellers? Or some kind of brokerage or advisor company?

Ken L.: We still have senior insider at Bitmain and company plans to IPO so I cant expose myself as my contact will get exposed. Can‘t risk it.

Nwm: OK.

Ken L.: We run tech fund and invest in Asia stories and sometime we short. Or advise investors NOT to invest and creat good karma and future business at Bitmain and company plans to IPO so I cant expose myself as my contact will get exposed. Cant risk it. We saved many investors lots money. Northern Data - ND tip came from Japan few mobths ago. We started looking and lots of red flags start appear. Amd we advise our investors to stay away! And thanks God. Now its become personal.

Nwm: Are you short in Northern Data? It's a "normal trading strategy", but makes you a interest in Northern Data's come down?

Ken L.: No we are not short!

Nwm: Personal?

Ken L.: I have reputation as you see have many followers and cant let them down. When ND comes back with their bullshit reply and accuse me of not knowing things that makes it personal. CEO Aroosh was small time bitcoin miner peddler. He has zero Real HPC experience. Yet look at the site. Lies everywhwre. They are not building largest HPC center. They are building a glorified bitcoin mining lowest tier data center. This company is all about bending truth to investors.

Nwm: What's about your figures about Northern Data - they admitted their bitcoin mining depending in the CN from yesterday(22.07.2020), but the question is: if ND reaches the prospected numbers for 2020: revenue above 130 Mio EUR, about 50 Mio EUR EBITDA. Will it change your opinion?

Ken L.: The driver behind these numbers are SBI and GMO contracts its in my report. Securing two DUMB Japanese investors and have most of financial off that - you call it business? Thats why they‘re so scared to answer my basic questions. Cause truth will come out.

(fügt einen Fragenkatalog ein: )





2020 projections is really 2 DuMB japanese that paid for capex and inflated 6 cents .. which they also deny.

Nwm: Ok - perhaps they are paying to much - in your opinion. But if ND gets the money? And whats about the bsuinesses with…

Ken L.: (fügt eine Grafik ein: )





But idiots forgot their bank Hauck publisjed it in its report! Clearly states 5,5 eurocents which is 6,25 US cents. I asked them on this discrepancy and tbey are silent.

(weitere Grafik:)

Nwm: OK. What’s about Block One’s relationship with Northern Data? Is it also inflated? And what’s about the 100 MW-US-customer, not named till now?

Ken L.: Such idiots. Block one and POS system has nothing to do with bitcoin mining and POW proof of work every insider will tell you. The connection there is A. who made good money on block one - EOS coin pump together with US presidential candidate B. P. (check it out). And fiance A. has been promoting the heck out of ND he convinced Blockone to be part of the pump.I see no other tangible strategic rationale.

Nwm: Thx. You are discussing the US- import tariffs for Chinese servers and the possibility of no-payment. Do you have any proofs or supporting documents about Northern Data’s not complying with the US tariffs regulations?

Ken L.: 100 MW us customer they didnt disclose :) I think smth fishy there. As you saw off Fidelity Group report medium prices are 3 cents! 6 cents very uncompetitive.

Nwm: Got it.

Ken L.: On tariffs we got a tip to ask the question. And you see its simple question but they are avoiding it. My source says there maybe serious violation. In any case if no reply today we will forward the tip to USA Authorites to investigate. Its 50 mln usd estimated in this “Trump tax” ad many small time miners have been ilegaly avoiding it. There is good chance sale happened here. We just dont trust the company and thats why doublechecking. You should ask that for the record as well

Nwm: What‘s your opinion about the cooperation ND with Gigabyte Technology? Didn`t they do HPC-business?

Ken L.: Simple question should have simple yes or no answer.Yet another annoncement .. feels like it was premade and ready to go to AVOId answering our questjons.

Nwm: Perhaps.

Ken L.: I checked gigabyte solid company has been involved in bitcoin mining as well as hpc.

Nwm: They said "now we can publish" - seems an older relationship. (In der CN vom 21.07. fand sich die Formulierung: Thomas Yen, Europachef von Gigabyte Technologies, erklärt: "Wir freuen uns, nun auch offiziell die Zusammenarbeit mit Northern Data bekannt zu geben…“)

Ken L.: What we are saying ND is NOW bitcoin miner with volatile business model and HPC is desired future and distant future. Its idiotic to value “duck” as an “eagle” :) But they go and tell everyone we are eagle now :)) Thats a lie.They have prob less than 0,5 prc of REV this year from real HPC.

Nwm: As we understand they delivering the infrastructure - at the moment mostly for bitcoin mining?

Ken L.: Incidentaly i read initial first report from Hauck! 20 times mention of HPC and zero on bitcoin mining :) They ARE a bitcoin miner!

Nwm: You mean at the moment it's a bet about bitcoin prices?

Ken L.: Bitcoin miner and an uncompetitive one at 6 cents: Thats what we are saying. This company should be valued no more than 100 mln!

Nwm: As we understand they said in 2019 or before they did the mining business and changed now to infrastructure for…

Ken L.: Now bitcoin price around 9300$ BUT more importantly bitcoin networth dilficult at all time high!

Nwm: And what should happen to change your expectations?

Ken L.: So very tough to make money i mining and at 6 cents its insane. They were small time bitcoin miner and they still ARE a bitcoin miner. They should have kept old name Northern Bitcoin :)

Nwm: Could the Texas facility be used for normal HPC-business or it's only mining?

Ken L.: But instead they got together with shady german operators Beckmann and Angermayer plus pocket bank Hauck and decided to fabricate the story of hpc.

Nwm: Are there any proofs for the B./A. connection you mentioned?

Ken L.: Real HPC facility is at Google, Amazon, Azure Microsoft tier 3 or 4. Thats where big money goes to. ND has lowest grade for btc mining and yes some renegade HPC customers may place their GPUs there but no one serious. Thats why no announcement on anyone serious. Except for Angermayer company ATAI owned Innoplexus :))

Nwm: Do you know any niche player in the HPC-Business? And Block One?

Ken L.: There is lots of info on HPC market - check it out and you ll get sense how real HPC operates. Below some posts from industrt insider.

(stellt einige Posts ein:)





Check her twitts on the topic very educational



Nwm: Thx. for the moment - a lot of information. ...

Zusammengefasst: Northern Data AG sei ein Bitcoinminer mit dem Etikett HPC, um seinen Aktienkurs „hochzupushen“. Das hochvolatile Bitcoinmining-Geschäft – zu Konditionen, die nicht marktüblich seien – rechtfertige keine derartig hohe Bewertung. Weiterhin wird der wirtschaftliche Sinn der einiger Geschäfte bezweifelt. Zollhinterziehung wird unterstellt und man habe die Behörden für die Überprüfung informiert – zumindest hier sollte ja dann ein Ergebnis seitens der Ermittlungsbehörden Klarheit verschaffen. Belege oder Beweise über seine „Hintermann“-Vorwürfe blieb er bisher schuldig.

Schwierige Materie. Die Frage nach dem Hauptaktionär ist legitim. Die Frage nach Interessen ist legitim, aber dann auch an Ken L.. Eine schwierige Gemengelage mit vielen Fragen. Aber abschließend: Die Annonymität Ken L.‘s und Fragen über seine Motivation erschweren eine Bewertung der gemachten Vorwürfe.

Er hat zumindest nicht die Höhe der geplanten Umsätze in Frage gestellt, aber den wirtschaftlichen Sinn für die beiden Hauptkunden solche Konditionen – wie hoch sie auch immer sein sollten – zu akzeptieren. Northern Data informierte ja bereits nach den "Angriffen" im Rahmen einer CN über eine neue Kooperation darüber, derzeit hauptsächlich vom Bitcoinmininggesschäft abhängig zu sein: "Northern-Data-CFO Mathis Schultz fügt hinzu: "Bislang sind unsere Kunden primär im Bitcoin-Mining-Sektor angesiedelt gewesen, dem ersten, großen Anwendungsbereich von HPC." Mal schauen wie es weitergeht.

Die Meinung des Anlegers sollte auf Informationen, gegenübergestellten Meinungen und aufgrund eigener Kenntnisse erfolgen - wir wollen mit Ken L.'s Beitrag eine Gegenüberstellung zweier Positionen ermöglichen - Entscheidung und möglicherweise weiterer Recherchebedarf sind individuell.

