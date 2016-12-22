Erweiterte Funktionen


Kellyanne Conway Named Counselor To The President




22.12.16 16:14
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kellyanne Conway, a trusted adviser and strategist to Donald Trump who played a crucial role in his election victory, was on Thursday named by the President-elect to serve as Counselor to the President.


In her position, Conway will continue her role as a close advisor to the President and will work with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the Administration's legislative priorities and actions, the Presidential transition team said.


The 49-year-old mother of four joined the Trump Campaign as his third campaign manager in August, and played a pivotal role in his successful run for the presidency. She is currently serving as a senior member of the President-elect's transition team.


Conway is the first female campaign manager of either major party to win a presidential general election.


"She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing," said President-elect Trump.


Thanking the President-elect for giving her this opportunity, Conway said a Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across the great nation. "I am humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results,' said Conway.


Conway is the founder and owner of the polling and research firm The Polling Company, Inc./WomanTrend.


