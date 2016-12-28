Erweiterte Funktionen


Kelly Ward Chosen To Lead Democratic Redistricting Project




28.12.16 15:48
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A top Democratic official has been selected to lead an effort by President Barack Obama and Attorney General Eric Holder to tackle redistricting reform, according to a report by Politico.


Politico said Kelly Ward, the executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, will initially come in as the interim executive director of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.


Holder will serve as chairman of the committee, which will reportedly direct resources and attention to races for state legislature and governor ahead of an anticipated round of redistricting in 2021.


Ward told Politico the election of Donald Trump has helped wake up Democrats to the need to focus on these races to begin building the party back.


"People realize that the time is now, Democrats need to build up from the states, and we also need to take the rigged power out of the hands of the Republicans," Ward said.


"They have spent years constructing the system so it works in their favor," she added. "Until we can undo that, we will be limited in our ability to really fix the system overall."


Ward noted four of the nine House seats Democrats picked up in last month's elections were in districts that were redrawn to what they feel were fairer lines.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:02 , dpa-AFX
New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
16:02 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
16:01 , dpa-AFX
LSE Reportedly Agrees On Sale Of Clearing [...]
16:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
15:55 , dpa-AFX
Snapchat Reportedly Buys Augmented Reality [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...