Kelly Services Q4 Income Drops 34%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kelly Services (KELYB) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.





The company said its profit fell to $21.6 million, or $0.55 per share. This was down from $32.8 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $1.30 billion. This was down from $1.36 billion last year.

Kelly Services earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $21.6 Mln. vs. $32.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.84 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.5% -Revenue (Q4): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.4%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

