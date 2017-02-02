Kelly Services Q4 Income Drops 34%
02.02.17 13:52
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kelly Services (KELYB) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit fell to $21.6 million, or $0.55 per share. This was down from $32.8 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $1.30 billion. This was down from $1.36 billion last year.
Kelly Services earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $21.6 Mln. vs. $32.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.84 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.5% -Revenue (Q4): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.4%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,25 $
|22,42 $
|-0,17 $
|-0,76%
|02.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4881522084
|871732
|23,61 $
|15,15 $