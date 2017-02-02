Kelly Services Q4 Income Drops 34%

Erweiterte Funktionen



02.02.17 13:52
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kelly Services (KELYB) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.


The company said its profit fell to $21.6 million, or $0.55 per share. This was down from $32.8 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $1.30 billion. This was down from $1.36 billion last year.


Kelly Services earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $21.6 Mln. vs. $32.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.84 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.5% -Revenue (Q4): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.4%


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,25 $ 22,42 $ -0,17 $ -0,76% 02.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4881522084 871732 23,61 $ 15,15 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 20,56 € -0,62%  08:10
Berlin 20,555 € -0,63%  08:18
Nasdaq 22,25 $ -0,76%  22:00
  = Realtime
