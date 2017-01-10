Kellogg Pringles Launches Pringles LOUD In Five Varieties

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Kellogg":

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Co. (K) announced Tuesday that Pringles snackable crisps are introducing a bold, new line-up - Pringles LOUD.



The company noted that the crunchy corn- and grain & veggie-based crisps are layered with flavor, and available in five varieties.

They include Fiery Chili Lime, Mighty Margherita Pizza, Salsa Fiesta, Spicy Queso, and Super Cheesy Italian.

The Pringles LOUD line-up got a makeover from can to hand - revealing sleek, black packaging, five delicious tastes and two crunchy textures. The company said the snack fans can find these at retailers nationwide starting January 2017.

