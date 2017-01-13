Kellogg Names Fareed Khan CFO

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Kellogg":

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Co. (K) said Friday that Fareed Khan will join the company effective February 17, 2017 and will be named as Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer the day after the Company's 10-K is filed.





Khan will succeed current CFO Ron Dissinger, who will remain with the company in 2017 to ensure an orderly transition.

Khan joins Kellogg from US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) where he has held the CFO position since 2013 and successfully led the company's Initial Public Offering last year. Prior to US Foods, Khan served as Senior Vice President and CFO at United Stationers and spent 12 years at USG Corporation in a variety of finance, business and leadership roles, including Executive Vice President of Finance and Strategy, President and CEO of USG Building Systems, and Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

