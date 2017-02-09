Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Kellogg":
 Aktien      OS    


Kellogg: DSD Transition To Contribute To Expanded Project K Program




09.02.17 14:40
dpa-AFX


BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) announced its transition from Direct Store Delivery (DSD) selling and distribution system to the warehouse distribution system will contribute to an expanded Project K program whose savings now extend through 2019. Specifically, savings for Project K are now projected to reach $600-700 million through 2019, up from previous estimates of $425-475 million through 2018. Cumulative upfront costs for Project K are now expected to be $1.5-$1.6 billion through 2019, up from previous estimates of $1.2-$1.4 billion through 2018. The cash impact of these up-front costs are now expected to be at the high end of previously estimated range of $0.9-$1.1 billion.


Kellogg said the transition from DSD will be primarily executed during the second and third quarters, encompassing a transfer of inventory from Kellogg DSD distribution centers to retailers' warehouses, a reduction in workforce, and the closing of DSD distribution centers.

The company anticipates a reduction in net sales in U.S. Snacks during 2017, owing to initial volume disruption and the impact of reducing stock-keeping units, as well as a reduction in list-prices reflecting the elimination of DSD services provided to retailers. Overhead savings are expected to begin to accrue in the fourth quarter.


Excluding up-front costs, the initiative is expected to be neutral to operating profit in 2017, due to transition and timing. It will be accretive in 2018 and thereafter, even after reinvestment.


John Bryant, Kellogg CEO, said: "We are exiting our direct store delivery system in U.S. Snacks, in order to redirect our resources in a way that can better market our brands to today's evolving shopper and retail channels. This will keep us firmly on our path to our 2018 operating profit margin expansion target and lead to better top-line performance."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
70,45 € 68,65 € 1,80 € +2,62% 09.02./15:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4878361082 853265 79,00 € 61,46 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		70,45 € +2,62%  15:36
Frankfurt 69,752 € +1,88%  14:44
Hamburg 68,35 € +0,92%  08:09
München 68,00 € +0,82%  08:00
Berlin 68,41 € +0,81%  08:08
Düsseldorf 68,23 € +0,47%  09:52
Stuttgart 68,42 € +0,25%  08:10
Xetra 67,50 € 0,00%  02.02.17
NYSE 73,49 $ 0,00%  08.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
25 Nahrungsmittelskandal bei Kellog. 05.08.15
20 Esst mehr Kellogg´s ... 31.07.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...